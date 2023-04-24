Iran falls short against Kenya at 6th Role Ball World Cup

India is hosting the sixth edition of the Roll Ball World Cup 2023 from April 21 to 26.

Iranian male roll ball skaters took a firm step in their opening match by thrashing French rival 7-0, while in their fourth match accepted defeat against Kenya.

Earlier, Iran defeated Ivory Coast and Sri Lanka in the tournament.

The Iranian squad will face Sierra Leone tomorrow in the final round of the first stage after 3 wins and 1 loss.

Group B consists of Iran, France, Ivory Coast, Sri Lanka, Sierra Leone, and Kenya

