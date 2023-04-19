Sunni clerics martyrdom caused Kordestan to hate separatists

Ebrahim Raeisi stated in a message to the memory of the cleric martyrs of Ramadan of Kordestan, "The land of Kordestan is pure and the religious schools and mosques of that country are blessed for centuries from the era of "Ibn Salah Shahrzuri" to "Musnaf Chori" and martyr Sheikh ul-Islam and 51 martyrs of Shafi'i religion of Kordestan was the place where the scientific and cultural glory of the Islamic Ummah emerged, and now it will continue this holy path with full strength and with the support of the holy system of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The text of the President's message, which was read by Hojatoleslam Abdolreza Pourzahabi, the representative of the religious jurist in Kordestan province, is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Undoubtedly, martyrdom in the school of Islam is a precious gem and a proud medal that God bestows on his best and most redeemed servants, and honouring the status of a martyr and martyrdom is an example of bowing to divine rituals.

At the top of the list of martyrs of Kordestan Province, we can mention the martyrs of the clergy of that land and the 11 Sunni clerics who were martyred in the holy month of Ramadan by the hands of the elements of the Arrogant.

Although the martyrdom of these great figures is an irreparable loss for Iran and Kordestan, their oppressed martyrdom is the source of hidden and visible scandals of this event and causes more disgust in the people of Kordestan from the thoughts and actions of separatist groups

In the end, I ask for the success of the servants of the holy system of the Islamic Republic from the Almighty.

MNA/President.ir