Iran issues final verdict on case of downed Ukrainian plane

Finally, on Sunday, April 16, 2023, after more than three years and holding a total of 20 trial hearings in which a total of 117 plaintiffs filed their suits, 55 of the plaintiffs spoke and read put their complaints in the court sessions, and 20 lawyers represented the plaintiffs and presented their complaints and relevant evidence, فhe second branch of the military court of Tehran issued a final verdict on the case of downing the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 which was shot down due to a "human error" in early 2020 over south of Tehran.

The verdict was issued after the relevant judicial authorities conducted a thorough investigation on the case in the prosecutor's office and the court, based on statements and reports of military and judicial officers, forensic medical reports, receiving scientific and expert opinions of expert panels, international research, statements of informants and experts and plaintiffs and defendants' defenses.

The court has found as many as 10 people guilty in the deadly incident, with the main defendant being sentenced to 13 years in prison. The main person who is charged is the commander of the Tor M1 defense system, who mistook Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (PS752/AUI752) for a cruise missile and shot the plane twice contrary to the order of the command post and other instructions.

The other persons who have been found guilty are the personnel of the air defense post.

According to Press TV website, the Ukrainian Boeing 737, scheduled on January 8, 2020 for an international civilian flight from Tehran to Kyiv, crashed minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran.

The incident happened at a time of heightened tensions during a regional confrontation with the United States. After a couple of days, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that "human error" had led to the plane being shot down with two ground-to-air missiles.

MNA