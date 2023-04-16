  1. Politics
Saudi Arabia to host senior Hamas delegation: report

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Saudi Arabia will host a senior delegation of the Hamas Resistance Movement on Sunday, according to Arabic media reports.

The visit will start with a pilgrimage to Mecca. It is aimed at restoring relations between Riyadh and Hamas, which deteriorated in 2007.

The delegation will reportedly include Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, his deputy Saleh al-Arouri and the group’s foreign chief Khaled Mashaal. 

Earlier on Thursday, reports said that Riyadh’s interest in normalizing relations with the Zionist regime was “chilled” by the recent clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and ongoing tensions in the West Bank.

