Apr 15, 2023, 9:44 PM

Esteghlal thrash Havadar 6-1 to move up to top of Iran league

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – The Esteghlal of Tehran football club trounced Havadar to continue to be among the top three teams who have the most chances to win this year's Iran's Persian Gulf Pro League title.

In one of the matches of the 26th match week of Iran's Persian Gulf Pro League, Esteghlal-e Tehran team hosted Havadar on Saturday at Azadi Stadium.

Estghalal dominated the match while the fist half ended with a 0-0 draw.

But in the second half, the Tehran giant side started scoring and ended the match 6-1.

Ater the heavy defeat, Havadar are now in 10th place with 29 points.

Esteghlal now leads the IPL league table with 55 points above Sepahan- Esfahan with the same points thanks to a better goal difference.

The other Tehranian giants Persepolis are standing in third place with 52 points.

