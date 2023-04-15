Esteghlal thrash Havadar 6-1 to move up to top of Iran league

In one of the matches of the 26th match week of Iran's Persian Gulf Pro League, Esteghlal-e Tehran team hosted Havadar on Saturday at Azadi Stadium.

Estghalal dominated the match while the fist half ended with a 0-0 draw.

But in the second half, the Tehran giant side started scoring and ended the match 6-1.

Ater the heavy defeat, Havadar are now in 10th place with 29 points.

Esteghlal now leads the IPL league table with 55 points above Sepahan- Esfahan with the same points thanks to a better goal difference.

The other Tehranian giants Persepolis are standing in third place with 52 points.

KI