Another Turkish drone attack reported in Iraqi Sulaymaniyah

Local media in Iraqi Kurdistan region reported that a loud explosion was heard in Penjwen District in Sulaimaniya Province on Saturday afternoon.

Iraqi media announced that Turkish drones targeted a vehicle in a village near Penjwen and a number of people were reported to have been killed and wounded in the drone attack.

Earlier this month on April 7, Turkish drones attacked targets at Sulaymaniyah Airport.

The target of the former attack was Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Kurdish militia known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who survived the attack.

According to reports, Mazloum Abdi (Kobani) had met with the American-led coalition commanders at a military base near Sulaymaniyah airport.

