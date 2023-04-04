Funeral for martyred IRGC military advisors held in Tehran

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – A huge number of Tehraners on Tuesday attended the funeral of Milad Heidari and Meqdad Jafarabadi, IRGC military advisors who were martyred in an air raid by the Israeli regime in the vicinity of Syria's capital Damascus.

Heidari, a 32-year-old father of two, was from Kurdistan Province. He was living in Tehran’s Qarchak county. Jafarabadi, 31, died of the wounds he sustained during the Israeli attack. He was from Golestan Province and had a two-year-old son.