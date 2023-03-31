Putin pens decree on Russia new foreign policy concept

President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that he had penned a decree adopting Russia’s new foreign policy concept, Sputnik reported.

"Today, I signed a decree approving the updated concept of the foreign policy of the Russian Federation," Putin said at a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council.

Putin said that the Russian Foreign Ministry along with other departments had worked hard to bring the new foreign policy concept in line with modern realities.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his part underscored that the document directly calls the US the main instigator of anti-Russian politics in the world.

He added that the logic behind Russia’s new foreign policy concept reflects the revolutionary changes in international affairs.

"The logic of the document [...] reflects the changing geopolitical realities, in fact, revolutionary advances on the outer contour, which received visible acceleration with the start of a special military operation," Lavrov underlined.

MNA/PR