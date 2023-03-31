  1. Politics
Mar 31, 2023, 12:35 PM

Army vows any aggression to receive devastating response

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – The Iranian army has released a statement on the anniversary of the Iranian Islamic Republic Day, saying that any attack on the Islamic establishment will receive a crushing response.

"We respond decisively to any attack on the territorial integrity, independence and establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran said in a statement on Friday a day before the 44th anniversary of the Iranian Islamic Republic Day.

The Iranian Islamic Republic Day marks a landmark two-day referendum held on March 30-31, 1979, in which more than 98.2 percent of eligible Iranians voted yes to the establishment of an Islamic Republic in the country. 

This item is being updated...

