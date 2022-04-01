'Islamic Republic' has had many regional effects

Speaking in sermons of Friday prayers, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari congratulated the ‘Islamic Republic Day’, saying that one of the characteristics of the Islamic Republic is that it has been selected by the people.

Referring to the successful presence of Lebanese Hezbollah and Yemen's Ansarullh in the region, as well as the Resistance in Palestine, he added that the expansion of the idea of April 1 [Islamic Republic Day] has had many effects on the region and the world.

One of the salient slogans during the Islamic Revolution rallies in 1979 was the one that is translated into ‘Independence, freedom, Islamic Republic’.

The founder of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khomeini ordered authorities to hold a referendum as soon as possible and it was held some two months after the victory over the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

The historic referendum was held on March 30 and 31, 1979, across the country and the results were announced a day later on April 1, indicating 98.2 percent ‘Yes’ votes to the Islamic Republic. The day has since been named ‘Islamic Republic Day’ in the Iranian calendar and is a national holiday.

