Mar 19, 2023, 4:00 PM

Iran, Bahrain to reopen embassies in near future: MP

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Iran and Bahrain are set to reopen embassies in the near future, parliament member Elham Azad told news sources on Sunday.

Referring to the recent meeting of Iranian and Bahraini parliament delegations, Azad told Tasnim News Agency that the Bahraini parliament speaker has announced their delegation will pursue the issue of resuming ties with Iran in the sessions they'll hold with the Bahraini government.

The Speaker of the Bahraini Parliament also told that within the framework of these follow-ups, the embassies of Iran and Bahrain are going to resume their activities soon, according to Azad.

Azad, referring to the request of the Bahrainis to resumption of the direct flight to Iran, Azad noted that in the meeting with the Bahrainis, the request of establishing an air flight between the cities of Manama, Tehran, and Mashhad was raised. 

She also added that the Bahraini parliament speaker eyes on paying a visit to Iran at a proper time.

