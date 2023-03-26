An intl. committee needs to investigate France's protests

"Emmanuel Macron's government is directly responsible for widespread violations of human rights and harsh dealing with protesters who simply seek their rights; France must be to account for its actions towards its citizens," Ali Bahdori Jahromi said in a post on his Twitter account.

"The formation of an international fact-finding committee is necessary for dealing with violating the rights of hundreds of thousands of French protesters," the Iranian spokesman added.

Hundreds of protesters were arrested by the French security forces after more than one million people took part in a nationwide protest against French president Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.

Media reported that the porch of the Bordeaux town hall, where King Charles III is set to be received early next week, was set on fire Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that the workers unions have called for their next demonstrations on Tuesday, the day that would coincide with King Charles III's state visit to the country.

The demonstrations that have entered its ninth day, mostly peaceful, have severely disrupted train and air travel.

It is believed that between one and 3.5 million people took part in nationwide demonstrations in 300 cities on Thursday.

