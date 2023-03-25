Iran football team to face Kenya in friendly Tuesday

According to a statement by the Iranian football federation on Saturday, the national men's football teams of Iran and Kenya will play in a friendly match starting at 20:30 Tehran Local Time on Tuesday (March 28) at Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

This is the Iranian team's second friendly match in this year in the Iranian calendar which started on Tuesday.

Iran, under the leadership of their new coach Amir Ghalenoei, drew 1-1 against the Russian national football team in a friendly match in Tehran on Thursday night.

