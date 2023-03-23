Iran, Russia football teams draw in friendly in Tehran

The national football teams of Iran and Russia played in a friendly match on Thursday evening at Azadi Stadium in Tehran in presence of about 7 thousand spectators.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams scored their goal on a penalty kick.

The two teams had other opportunities to score more goals in both half times, but they had to share the spoils in the end.

Forward Mehdi Taremi equalized the match for Iran in the minute of 47.

This was the first test for the new Iranian head coach of the national Iranian football team or Team Melli Amir Ghalenoei.

