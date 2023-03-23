  1. Sports
Mar 23, 2023, 10:58 PM

Iran, Russia football teams draw in friendly in Tehran

Iran, Russia football teams draw in friendly in Tehran

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – The national men's football teams of Iran and Russia shared spoils at a friendly match in Tehran on Thurday night.

The national football teams of Iran and Russia played in a friendly match on Thursday evening at Azadi Stadium in Tehran in presence of about 7 thousand spectators.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams scored their goal on a penalty kick.

The two teams had other opportunities to score more goals in both half times, but they had to share the spoils in the end.

Forward Mehdi Taremi equalized the match for Iran in the minute of 47.

This was the first test for the new Iranian head coach of the national Iranian football team or Team Melli Amir Ghalenoei.

MNA

News Code 198767
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News