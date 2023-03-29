Iran's Team Melli defeats Kenya in friendly match

The match began with the advantage of the Iranian team, but the tight and closed defense of Kenya caused the national team to create less dangerous situations on the Kenyan goal.

On the other side, Kenyan players showed dangerous counterattacks by using speed, and in the 15th minute, Michael Olunga missed a serious opportunity.

The first half-time of the football match ended in a 0 - 0 tie.

In the 50th minute, Olunga came off the bench to score the first goal and Kenya took a 1-0 lead.

In the 76th minute, Iran's pressure finally paid off and Mohammad Mohebi scored with a header to make the game 1-1.

Iran's pressure continued to score the second goal and take the lead, and in the 83rd minute, Rezaian's cross from the left side went into the goal of the Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, so Team Melli took a 2-1 lead and the game ended with the same result.

Team Melli, under the leadership of Ghalenoei, drew 1-1 against the Russian national football team in a friendly match in Tehran on Thursday, March 23.

Iran will participate in the 2023 CAFA Championship in June as part of the preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

