Iran advances to next stage of World Men's Handball C'ships

For the first time in Iranian sporting history, Iran advanced to the next round of the tournament however Team Melli was defeated by Spain 35-22.

Earlier, Iranian players earned their first-ever win in the 2023 IHF World Men's Handball Championship, beating Chile 25-24 on Thursday.

The 28th edition of the IHF Men’s World Championship is being held in Poland and Sweden from Jan. 11 to 29.

Iran is drawn in Group A along with Spain, Chile, and Montenegro.

The winners will seal an automatic spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

