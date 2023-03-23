Iran beach soccer qualify for World Cup after beating Bahrain

Iran's national beach football team trounced Bahrain in a quarter-final match of the Asian Nations Beach Football 10-0.

Before that match, the UAE beach football team defeated the Thailand team 4-2.

After beating Bahrain, Iran now have qualified for the world cup after 6 years.

The 2023 Beach Football World Cup will be held in Dubai, UAE.

In the group stage, the Iran national beach football team defeated all their rivals to reach the quarter-final of the Asian competitions.

According to the charts of the other teams, it seems that Japan and Oman teams, too, will reach the semifinals. If Japan beat its competitor in the quarter final they will face the UAE in the semifinal, and the Iranain national team will meet the winner of Oman-China teams in the semifinal.

