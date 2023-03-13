Iran, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan proud of Nezami

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili made the remarks at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on the occasion of commemorating Nezami Ganjavi, adding that the figure is regarded as a real asset for the Iranian culture adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran's attitude is civilizational.

He noted that Iranian culture includes a vast area with many significant figures.

Iran, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan are proud of Nezami Ganjavi, he noted.

That is why the countries are united in terms of civilization, he further noted.

He called for introducing cultural figures to the young generation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to his visit to the South American country that was paid to attend the unveiling ceremony of the book “Cell No. 14” which covers the first half of the life of Ayatollah Khamenei, from his early childhood all the way to the 1979 Islamic Revolution that brought the monarchical regime to an end in Iran.

Jamal ad-Dīn Abū Muḥammad Ilyās ibn-Yūsuf ibn-Zakkī under the pen name Nezami Ganjavi is a 12th-century Persian Muslim poet who is considered the greatest romantic epic poet in Persian literature.

AMK/5731944