Strengthening ties with Islamic states priority of Russia

In his speech, the diplomat emphasized that Russia is the greatest Eurasian power that maintains good, honest, and mutually respectful relations with the countries of the Islamic world, according to TASS.

“Their further strengthening is among the constant priorities of domestic foreign policy,” Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister also noted that Russia, together with its friends in Muslim countries, advocates the establishment of a more just and democratic multipolar world order based on the principles of the UN Charter, and accordingly rejects “ultra-liberal values”. According to him, the West is aggressively imposing.

Previously, in the Kremlin press service, Russian President Vladimir Putin spent a Telephone conversation with his Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi. It was announced that both sides positively evaluated the level of development and dynamics of Russia-Iran relations.

MNA/PR