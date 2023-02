Abbas Khajeh Avarseji could win 25 out of 26 votes at the ceremony held in Iran.

The Iranian individual has been elected for the position for a tenure of four years.

The Asian Amateur Kabaddi Federation [AAKF] was formed in the year 1978.

The 1st Asian Kabaddi Championship was held in the year 1980 and was included as a demonstration game in the 9th Asian Games, New Delhi in the year 1982.

