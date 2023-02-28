Iran, Armenia agree on running joint vocational coop. center

Iranian Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Seyyed Sowlat Mortazavi met and held talks with the Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan in Yerevan.

During the meeting, Mortazavi announced readiness for setting up a joint technical and vocational training center and sending qualified trainers and skilled workforce to Armenia.

The Iranian and Armenian deputy ministers, who were present at the meeting, also agreed on running a joint technical and vocational cooperation center.

Mortazavi also held a meeting with Gnel Sanosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures in Yerevan, on Monday.

