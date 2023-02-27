  1. World
  2. Europe
Feb 27, 2023, 1:00 PM

Death toll in Italian coast boat wreck rises to 59

Death toll in Italian coast boat wreck rises to 59

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – A wooden sailing boat, believed to be carrying more than 100 migrants, broke apart off the southern Italian coast, killing at least 59 people, including 12 children, local authorities have said.

The incident took place near the coastal town of Crotone in the Calabria region in the early hours of Sunday amid bad weather conditions, Sputnik reported.

Survivors claimed that up to 150 people from Somalia, Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan were on board the vessel, thought to have left Turkey four days ago. Some media reports put the figure at 200. An Italian media outlet reported that a Turkish national has been detained on suspicion of human trafficking.

The authorities have meanwhile said that around 80 people were saved from the water, but that the death toll from the boat wreck is almost certain to increase.

MP/PR

News Code 197870

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News