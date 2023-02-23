  1. Iran
Leader calls on IRGC to attract youth, preserve Islamic Rev.

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called on IRGC to redouble its efforts to attract, nurture, and train talented young people and strengthen its capabilities to preserve the Islamic Revolution.

The conference of the commanders and officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was held on Thursday with the recitation of the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

"Holding such meetings to outline the horizons of the IRGC and Basij's movement towards the bright future of the Islamic Revolution is a source of joy and blessing," Ayatollah Khamenei's message read.

The IRGC is expected to redouble its efforts to attract, nurture, and train talented young people at the level of the Islamic Revolution,  strengthen its capabilities to preserve the Islamic Revolution, and strengthen its spiritual, revolutionary, and military foundations, the Leader in message stressed.

He concluded his remarks by asking for success for IRGC and Basij forces from Almighty God.  

