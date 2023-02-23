3 killed, including child, journalist in Florida shootings

"The suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl, and a News 13 employee. We extend our deepest condolences to all of their families," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina during earlier remarks said the suspect, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, is in police custody.

The shooter had killed a 20-year-old woman early Wednesday in Orange County, Florida, and then returned to the scene later in the day and continued his shooting spree, killing a reporter who was covering the murder from that morning. A 9-year-old from a nearby home was also killed during this period.

Two others were also shot, including the mother of the 9-year-old, and a photographer who was working with the slain News 13 reporter. The photographer and the reporter were shot while in their vehicle.

“No one in our community — not a mother, not a 9-year-old, and certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence in our community,” said Mina.

A fellow News 13 reporter broke down in tears while covering the story of her slain colleague.

MNA/PR