Feb 25, 2023, 9:26 PM

VIDEO: Student attacks teacher in Florida

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Authorities in Flagler County have released new video of a student attacking a teacher's aid at Matanzas High School.

According to the local US media, the 17-year-old student with special needs is seen rushing the woman to the hallway. He shoves her, and she is thrown to the ground, which knocks her unconscious. The student is then seen kicking and punching the aide as others rush in to stop him.

According to investigators, this happened after the woman had taken away the teen's video game.

The student is now charged with aggravated battery. He is described as being 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 270 pounds.

    

