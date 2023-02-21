Belarusian president planning to visit Iran in mid-March

“You know that I plan to visit Iran at the invitation of the Iranian president in the near future, in mid-March. We will discuss key issues of our relations. I am absolutely convinced that this will be a pivotal meeting and that the negotiations in Iran will advance our cooperation to a higher level. But the main thing is to maintain this momentum and make the most of opportunities to upgrade our relations,” the Belarusian leader said.

Talking to journalists, the Iranian ambassador emphasized that the upcoming visit of the president of Belarus is a momentous event in the history of bilateral relations.

“During the meeting, we discussed important issues of the bilateral agenda. I told the esteemed president that everything is prepared for his visit to Iran. This visit of the head of state is of great importance for us. There will be many important issues on the political, trade and economic agenda. Relations between Iran and Belarus are now at their peak. And we are sure that the visit will give a fresh impetus to bilateral relations,” the diplomat said.

Saeed Yari emphasized that the visit of the Belarusian head of state would take place in the run-up to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries. Moreover, 2023 will be declared the Year of Friendship between Iran and Belarus, BelTA reported.

MP/PR