Lukashenko intends to visit Tehran soon

"I hope to visit Tehran soon to discuss the pressing issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda," Lukashenko said in his salutation to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi on the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

According to Lukashenko, Iran "has been an important player in the region and globally, as it has been showing a rapid economic and welfare growth in the complicated circumstances of today."

"Belarus has always stayed near Iran, being faithful to friendship and equal dialogue, and it has been committed to implementing the agreements reached," the Belarusian leader maintained.

MNa/PR