Western media turned blind eye to Iran's million-man marches

Addressing the Hezbollah memorial ceremony on Thursday, Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah saluted the families of Hezbollah’s martyred commanders; Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi, Hajj Imad Mughniyeh.

Nasrallah congratulated the Iranian nation on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution's victory, saying that Western media turned blind eye to the million-man marches across Iran on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution's victory as it focused on riots and instigated against Iran.

"To all those who bet on the collapse of Iran… You will lose," he stressed.

"We hold memorial ceremonies of our martyred commanders to draw lessons in a bid to confront the current challenges," the Hezbollah chief noted. "Our martyred commanders stuck to the resistance path despite all hardships, abandonment, and betrayal."

Nasrallah went on to say, "Since 2019, we’ve entered a new phase of a US scheme aimed at bringing Lebanon back to the era of Washington’s control."

Nasrallah cited a 2022 speech by former US president Barack Obama in which he talked about controlling the public opinion of a country and misleading its crowds, saying that the US Administration has been exploiting corruption, and failed performance of the administration in Lebanon.

Nasrallah slammed double standards in dealing with the tragedy between Turkey and Syria. He also thanked all those who responded to Hezbollah’s call to offer aid to quake-hit regions in Syria.

The Hezbollah chief called for setting earthquake safety plans in Lebanon, thanking the Lebanese official stance and domestic response regarding the earthquake in Syria.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the developments in the Occupied Lands, saying that the situation in Israel is unprecedented. "The foolish Israeli government is pushing things towards two clashes, the first internally and the second with Palestinians. Israeli officials are concerned about the collapse of the Zionist entity before completing 80 years on its establishment in 1948."

Nasrallah also saluted Palestinians’ acts of resistance against Israeli occupation, adding that the foolish performance of the Israeli government may lead to an escalation in the entire region, especially if aggression is carried out in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hezbollah Secretary General also spoke about the internal developments in Lebanon. "The record low of national currency against US dollar needs to be dealt with urgently. The US pressures and policy of deliberate withdrawal of cash and deposits are the main causes of the current economic crisis in Lebanon."

Nasrallah called for reviving the agricultural and industrial sectors and to seriously invest in Lebanon’s wealth of oil and gas.

"The US plan to create chaos and pushing Lebanon towards collapse will be foiled," he undelined. "We won’t keep mum over US schemes, whoever creates choas in Lebanon has to expect chaos in Israel."

This item is being updated...

MNA/