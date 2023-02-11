Iran rejects news on exacting commitments from freed inmates

The Judiciary's Media Center made the remarks in a statement on Friday after the emergence of some reports on certain social media outlets as well as throughout cyberspace alleging that the inmates had been freed after they made some commitments.

It rejected the reports as inexact and erroneous, saying such allegations had been circulated in order to try to tarnish the sanctity of the amnesty that had been offered by the Leader as well as the joyful social atmosphere that followed the issuance of the decree, Press TV reported.

Less than a week ago, Ayatollah Khamenei either pardoned or commuted the sentences of a large number of Iranian prisoners, who had been arrested during the recent foreign-backed riots in the country, agreeing to a request forwarded by Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei.

The Leader issued the approval on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the glorious victory of Iran's Islamic Revolution, which put an end to the rule of the United States-backed Pahlavi regime in the country in 1979, and the birth anniversary of the first Shia Imam, Imam Ali (AS).

Further down the statement, the Judiciary clarified that the only commitment that had been asked of the prisoners to make was for them to give a voluntary pledge not to repeat the crimes they had committed.

MNA/PR