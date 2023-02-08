90 countries seeking to receive Iranian made drones

An advisor to Iran’s intelligence minister, who is also the head of the political studies’ think tank of the ministry of intelligence, said that 90 states in the world seek to obtain Iran-made drones.

Western countries and arrogant powers cannot tolerate this fact, he further noted.

Today, Iran's defense authority in the region cannot be tolerated by Western states, the US, and the Zionist regime, he underscored.

The enemy tried to inflict loss on Iran by resorting to hacking attacks and damaging bank payment systems and gasoline stations, he pointed out.

Iran resolved the problems in the shortest time and did not allow the enemies to achieve their goals, he added.

