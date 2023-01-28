Guardian Council approves Iran’s membership in SCO bill

The spokesman of the Guardian Council, Hadi Tahan Nazif said Saturday that the Islamic Republic of Iran's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) bill was approved by the Council.

According to him, the bill had been previously approved by the lawmakers in the Iranian parliament and sent to the Guardian Council, but it faced problems and ambiguities in the previous there.

The spokesman also said that "I talked about these ambiguities and problems in detail in the past," adding, "The main problems were related to Articles 15 and 17 of the Constitution. There were also ambiguities about the annexes."

The spokesman of the Guardian Council added, "The problems and ambiguities were resolved by the parliament last Tuesday, and the members of the Guardian Council reviewed the reforms in a meeting and did not consider this bill to be against Sharia and the Constitution anymore."

"This bill includes annexes and agreements on various issues, any country that wants to cooperate with the SCO must ratify these annexes and agreements. According to Articles 77 and 125 of the Constitution, these annexes and agreements should be approved by the parliament," the spokesman explained more.

Tahan Nazif also said about the time of sending the approved bill to the parliament and the cabinet, he added "We are sending our official letter to the parliament today. The Speaker of the Parliament will also send it to the President and the President will forward it."

