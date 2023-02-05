  1. Politics
Iranian lawmakers renew allegiance to ideals of Islamic Rev.

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Iranian parliament speaker and a number of lawmakers renewed allegiance to the lofty ideals of the late Imam Khomeini (RA).

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and a group of Iranian lawmakers on Sunday morning attended the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).

The ceremony was held concurrent with the 10-Day Fajr celebrations that mark the 44th anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

On February 1, 1979, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic returned to Iran after 15 years in exile.

The day of Imam Khomeini’s return to Iran marks the beginning of the Ten-Day Dawn, which culminates with rallies on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11.

