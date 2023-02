TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf and a number of lawmakers renewed allegiance to ideals of the late Imam Khomeini (RA).

On the occasion of the 10-Day Fajr celebrations that mark the 44th anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, a group of parliamentarians took part in the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).