Iran, Kazakhstan to hold 18th joint economic commission

The summit will be held on January 25-26 in Astana.

Headed by the Iranian Minister of Agriculture Jihad Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad, an Iranian delegation consisting of representatives of the public and private sectors, especially a group of businessmen and economic activists will attend the summit, according to Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari.

Important issues including cooperation in various fields will be discussed during the summit such as banking, transportation and transit, agriculture, trade, and energy. Several bilateral cooperation documents will also be concluded during the event.

The volume of trade between Iran and Kazakhstan reached $450 million in the first 10 months of 2022, and during this period, the exports of Iran and Kazakhstan grew by 26.5% to $167 million and the imports from Kazakhstan to Iran reached $283 million with a 15% growth.

The 17th Iran-Kazakhstan joint economic commission was held about a year ago in Tehran.

