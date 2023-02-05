US' policy of sanctions, bullying doomed to fail: Iran FM

"The United States' policy of [imposing] unilateral sanctions [on other countries] and bullying is doomed to fail," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an early Sunday meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, in Havana.

Amir-Abdollahian also condemned Washington's interventions in Cuba's internal affairs and its attempt to stoke unrest in the Central American country on July 11, 2022.

"The US and some [other] Western countries pursue the hybrid policy of [imposing] sanctions and intervention [in other countries' affairs] through stoking and encouraging riots in independent countries of the world," Iran's foreign minister said.

He added that political relations between Tehran and Havana are at the highest level, as both countries share the same views and pursue similar goals in their effort to remain independent and oppose unilateralism.

The Cuban minister, for his part, welcomed the visit by the Iranian delegation to his country, describing relations with the Islamic Republic as a priority for Cuba.

He also condemned unilateral sanctions and intervention in other countries' affairs, while extending his gratitude to Tehran for the latter's support for his country.

Amir-Abdollahian also met with Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest at bilateral and international levels.

Iran's top diplomat pointed to the two countries' historic and friendly relations, reemphasizing Iran's determination to further bolster and develop mutual cooperation.

Amir-Abdollahian voiced Tehran's "categorical support" for Havana while condemning sanctions imposed on Cuba and foreign intervention in the country's internal affairs.

Díaz-Canel, for his part, said, "Despite all the existing pressures, Cuba is determined to cooperate with friendly countries and work [with them] towards the elimination of obstacles and challenges that lie ahead."

"The US government only thinks about its own interests and does not care about others," the Cuban president said, adding, "We have earned our political independence at a high price and will preserve it."

He noted that the ongoing developments in Latin America and elsewhere in the world are creating new opportunities for bolstering multilateralism.

The Iranian foreign Minister in another meeting in Havana held talks with Cuban Deputy prime minister, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.

