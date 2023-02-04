Maduro stresses strengthening of Iran-Venezuela cooperation

In the meeting held on Friday in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, Maduro and Amir-Abdollahian revied the process of cooperation between Venezuela and Iran, emphasizing accelerating the implementation of the projects between the countries, as well as being vigilance in defending the national interests against external pressures.

Maduro pointed to the experiences of the two countries in facing common challenges, stressing the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to Maduro's visit to Tehran and the signing of the comprehensive cooperation document between Iran and Venezuela, Amir-Abdollahian said that the visit was a milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries.

He added that it is important to quickly implement the reached agreements in the direction of strengthening cooperation.

Maduro also conveyed his greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Iran has no limits for developing its ties with Venezuela

Earlier on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian met with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil Pinto.

Amir-Abdollahian congratulated Gil Pinto’s recent appointment as the top diplomat of Venezuela and called for the expansion of bilateral ties between Iran and the South American country in all fields.

He said that Iran has no limits for developing its ties with Venezuela.

Referring to the unilateral US sanctions imposed on the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian stressed that Iran and Venezuela need coordinated efforts to nullify the sanctions while urging the implementation of bilateral agreements in this regard.

Yvan Gil Pinto, for his part, said Iran and Venezuela have been two major partners in dealing with bilateral and international issues in recent years.

He hailed cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations and said the efforts in this regard should be strengthened.

Iranian foreign minister in another meeting held talks with Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami on Friday.

In the meeting, he emphasized the development and strengthening of cooperation with Venezuela, especially the implementation of understandings, calling for the removal of obstacles and challenges and speeding up the process of cooperation.

Pointing to Iran's experiences in the field of energy and technology, Tareck El Aissami welcomed to use of Iran's experiences for closer cooperation in the field of oil.

Amir-Abdollahian also met and held talks with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez early on Saturday.

Leading a high-ranking Iranian delegation, Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Caracas late on Thursday to hold talks with senior government officials of Venezuela.

