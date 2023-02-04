More than 40 killed in Nigeria as gunmen, vigilantes clash

Katsina state police spokesperson Gambo Isah said on Friday that an armed gang, known locally as bandits, attacked a village in Katsina’s Bakori local government area and had rustled cattle and sheep before fleeing into the bush.

A local vigilante group mobilised and pursued the gunmen, which led to the deadly clash and large loss of life on Thursday, the spokesperson said, Al Jazeera reported.

“A joint security operation is currently ongoing with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book,” Isah said.

Katsina is one of the northern states hardest hit by armed gangs who attack and kidnap people from villages and highways in remote parts of the region where security forces are stretched.

Two security sources put the death toll in Katsina at 50. The bodies of those killed were recovered on Friday from the bush. Those injured in the clashes were taken to Kankara hospital in the state, the sources said.

Katsina special adviser on security Ibrahim Ahmed said communities were discouraged from taking the law into their own hands through vigilantism as it would lead to deadly consequences.

MNA/PR