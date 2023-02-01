Death toll in Pakistan mosque blast rises to 101

The Dawn newspaper reported, citing the Department of Health of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that one of those injured in the blast has died, bringing the death toll to 101. Another 59 people are said to be receiving medical treatment at hospitals, with eight of them in critical condition.

According to security officials, a suicide bomber activated an explosive device during noon prayer, when a lot of people, including police officers and military service members, were present at the mosque. More than 300 worshippers were praying inside the mosque, with more approaching, when the bomber set off his explosives vest. Many were injured when the roof came down.

According to AP, Sarbakaf Mohmand, a commander for the Pakistani Taliban, on Twitter claimed responsibility for the attack.

MNA/PR