29% increase in exports of goods from Bileh Savar crossing

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – The latest figures show that exports of goods from Iran’s Bileh Savar border crossing on the shared border with the Azerbaijan Republic have increased by 29%.

1.3 million tons of goods were exported from Iran’s Bileh Savar border crossing in the first 10 months of the Iranian calendar year, showing a 29% increase, the Director General of Road Maintenance and Transportation of Ardabil Province said.

Kalimollah Vosoughi added that 382,954 tons of goods were exported from the border crossing in that period of the last year.

He further noted that 63% of goods were imported by Iranian trucks, 32 % by Azeri trucks, and five percent by Turkish trucks and other nationalities from the border.

He announced mineral water, cement, rubber, iron, construction stones, and tiles as some of the major exported commodities.

