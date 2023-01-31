Ukraine warns it can't defend against Iran ballistic missile

While Kyiv is trying to receive Western fighter jets, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat claims that Russia is trying to get Iranian ballistic missiles.

“Russia is still willing to receive UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and Fateh and Zolfaghar missiles from Iran. Those are ballistic missiles. We do not have the means to defeat them,” Yurii Ihnat claimed Monday on Ukrainian television.

CNN claimed in its previous report, quoting officials of a western country that as of November, Iran was preparing to send about 1,000 more weapons, including surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia to use in the Ukraine war.

Reuters, in October, claimed that Tehran had promised to provide Russia with those weapons. “The Russians had asked for more drones and those Iranian ballistic missiles with improved accuracy, particularly the Fateh and Zolfaghar missiles family."

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly rejected claims.

The anti-Iran claims first emerged in July, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan alleging that Washington had received “information” indicating that the Islamic Republic was preparing to provide Russia with “up to several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline” for use in the war.

Ihnat said that in order to “defeat ballistic threats,” Ukraine needed air defense systems like the latest-generation American Patriot PAC-3, and the French-made SAMP/T (Sol-Air Moyenne Portée/Terrestre).

MNA/PR