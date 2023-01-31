60k events to be held on Fajr occasion in Iran: organizer

The Head of Fajr Celebration Headquarters said that varied ceremonies will be held in schools, universities, mosques, factories, offices, and other places btween February 1-11, whih is called Fajr ten days(decade) in Iran.

Delivering a speech by the Parliament Speaker at the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), symbolic playing of the bell in 110,000 schools, and holding a memorial ceremony for martyrs in 19,000 graveyards are among important programs of the occasion, Nezam al-din Mousavi said.

Also, 80,000 mosques and 50,000 Basij bases are scheduled to host various programs on the occasion, he added.

Iran is to hold events in over 50 countries in which there is an Iranian mission, he underlined.

Earlier today, on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei visited the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in Tehran.

Also today, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and members of the cabinet renewed their allegiance to the lofty ideals of the late Imam Khomeini (RA).

AMK/5696897