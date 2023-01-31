Gov. spares no effort to materialize Imam Khomeini goals

Speaking in a ceremony held to commemorate the forty fourth anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Tuesday morning, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi appeared at the holy shrine of the Late Imam Khomeini (RA), and while renewing allegiance with the ideals of the Imam and the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution, congratulated all the people of Islamic Iran on the arrival of the ten-day Fajr celebration.

The President stated that it is an important point that after 44 years of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, this precious legacy of the Imam has survived in spite of all the seditions, conspiracies and plots of the enemy and hostilities, and has found more manifestations in the world, saying, "The Islamic Revolution is rooted in Imam's sincerity and the truthfulness of this message, speech and invitation."

Raisi called loyalty and affection of the people as another reason for the durability of the Islamic Revolution and added, "The clear reason for this affection is the numerous martyrs who rested a short distance from the holy shrine of the Late Imam and sacrificed their lives to protect this revolution and great transformation."

The President stated that God created this revolution and this great transformation in the hearts and He Himself is the guardian of it, and stated, "Today more than ever, we need this revolution and its dimensions and the Imam and his great personality in a comprehensive way."

Ayatollah Raeisi considered the way to protect today's young people as being familiar with the personality of the Imam (RA) and the dimensions of the Islamic Revolution and clarified, "All those involved in cultural affairs, speech and writing should know that one of the ways to protect the society is to the Jihad of Explanation, especially the young people of today who have not seen Imam (RA) and the war period, it is the introduction of the personality of the Imam (RA) and the dimensions of the Islamic Revolution".

Pointing out that this should be done artistically and with today's language and using today's techniques, the President added, "Today more than ever, we need the society, especially the youth, to understand the conduct and behavior, the goal and ideal of the Imam (RA). The reason why the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, after the demise of Imam Khomeini, comes to visit the shrine of Imam (RA) every year is because he wants to make us realize that today we should pay attention to the Imam, his character, his ways, and his conduct."

Raeisi continued by emphasizing that the ideals of the Imam (RA) in establishing a society based on rationality, justice, ethics and spirituality should be believed and followed in an executive manner, noting, "The enemies and ill-wishers are looking to prevent these goals and ideals from being realized. They do not want a new word and civilization to be formed in the name of Islam."

The President said, "The enemy's claim is that we are talking about a new world, but Imam (RA) presented a new perspective, plan and civilization to the human society, based on which the society can build its own world based on religion and can put religion at the center of all the needs of the society."

Ayatollah Raisi pointed out that the enemy wanted to prevent the realization of Imam's new vision by imposing an 8-year war, conspiracies and role-playing by hypocrites and seditions that are still going on, and added, "The enemy is looking to prevent a revolution, which has passed the period of its formation, consolidation and development, from bearing fruit, but in this war of wills, God helped the companions of Imam (RA) to introduce these ideals to the Islamic society and the human society through their efforts and sacrificing their pure blood".

The President stated that today the duty of the government and all those who serve the people is to pay attention to the rights and wishes of the people and strive to implement justice in line with the wishes of the Imam, and stated, "Imam Khomeini (RA) was not like other politicians of the world, who ceremonially talk about people's needs, but he truly believed in the people and their ruling, which is the implementation of justice".

Emphasising that the Popular Administration considers itself committed to paying attention to the people's wishes more than ever before, the President said, "The Popular Administration has put all its efforts into forming a society based on ethics, spirituality and justice based on the ideals of the Late Imam in different fields and in this way, it has made a pact with the Late Imam and his lofty ideals."

The President clarified, "Today, our society needs hope more than anything. We, who know the country's capacities, material and spiritual reserves, and especially the capacity of the country's efficient young manpower, know and believe that the future will be very bright."

The President said, "Today we must seek help from the pure soul of the Imam (RA) and the pure souls of the martyrs, and in the government with effort and struggle and work day and night."

MNA/President.ir