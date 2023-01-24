At least 7 killed in California shooting

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine said on Monday that four people were killed at a farm on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay and three at the second location less than a mile away, per the Sheriff's office. One victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The suspected shooter, Zhao Chunli, 67, was found in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s office substation in Half Moon Bay and was taken into custody "without incident," Sheriff Christina Corpus said at a news conference. "The weapon was located in his vehicle," she added, according to Axios.

Children were present at the scene of the shootings, according to officials.

It's the second mass shooting in California in three days, following the one at Monterey Park on Saturday that killed 11 people and injured nine others.

Half Moon Bay Councilmember Debbie Ruddock told NBC Bay Area that the victims were farm workers.

Investigators believe the suspect was working alone and that he was a worker at the agricultural nursery, Corpus said.

Corpus said officials were working to determine Chunli's connection to the victims and to both scenes.

