Jul 19, 2023, 7:00 PM

Jannati re-elected secretary of Guardian Council again

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati was re-elected as the secretary of the Iranian Guardian Council for another term.

Intra-body election to elect the presiding board of the Iranian Guardian Council was held on Wednesday, during which Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati was re-elected as the secretary for another year. 

Ayatollah Jannati has been a member of the Guardian Council since 1980 and has been its chair since 1988.

According to the internal regulations of the Guardian Council, elections for the board of the vetting council are held every year, during which a new board is elected for a one-year term.

The council, which is also known as Iran's Constitutional Council is empowered to vet legislation and oversee elections.

It consists of six jurists and six Faqihs (experts in Islamic Law), whose Faqihs are appointed by the leadership, and its jurists are elected on the proposal of the head of the judiciary and with the approval of the parliament.

