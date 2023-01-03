Iran NE customs developed significantly after joining SCO

Speaking in a meeting with the Governor of Razavi Khorasan Province, Mohammad Mokhber said that during provincial trips, the Iranian government examines the capacities of each province.

In the second round of the trips, the government put the half-finished plans as well as the development plans of each province on the agenda, VP Mokhber said.

Regarding the development plans of Khorasan Province, he said that the government will follow up on the implementation of the project on transferring water from the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman to the northeast of the country and Razavi Khorasan province.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian vice president spoke about the foreign policy of Iran in developing relations with neighbors.

"After Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the development of relations with the country's northeastern neighbors, we have witnessed significant progress at Sarakhs customs office in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi," Mokhber noted.

RHM/FNA14011013000471