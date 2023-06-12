Iranian chess grandmaster finishes 2nd in Asian Championships

The 17-year-old Iranian sportsman came second with an overall score of 6.5 points.

Uzbek grandmaster Shamsiddin Vohidov scored the highest number of 7 points and stood on top of the podium.

Kazakh chess player Alisher Suleimenov also scored 6.5 points and finished in third place.

In the women’s section of the event, Indian grandmaster Divya Deshmukh earned 7.5 points and collected the gold medal.

Her compatriot Mary Ann Gomes received the silver medal with 6.5 points.

Batkhuyagiin Möngöntuul from Mongolia landed in the third slot with 6.5 points and scooped up the bronze.

The Asian Continental Men’s and Women’s Chess Championships started in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on June 3-12.

The tournament was conducted as a Swiss System competition of 9 rounds and played according to Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) regulations at Baluan Sholak Sports Palace.

The time control was 90 minutes for the first 40 moves followed by 30 minutes for the rest of the game with an addition of 30 seconds per move starting from move one.

MNA/PressTV