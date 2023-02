Armin Rahmatpour and Nayyer Golizadeh claimed gold and Pouria Jamali took a silver medal at the event underway in Jordan.

Jordanian Deaf Sports Federation and Asia Pacific Deaf Sports Confederation are organizers of the sporting event.

The first Asia Pacific Deaf Blitz Chess Championship-2023 Open which kicked off on February 21 will wrap up on February 28.

