Ukraine officials resign amid corruption allegations

Ukraine has a history of endemic corruption, including among the political elite, but efforts to stamp out graft have been overshadowed by Moscow's full-scale war that began in February, media have reported

Kyiv's Western allies, which have allocated billions of dollars in financial and military support, have been pushing for anti-corruption reforms for years, sometimes as a precondition for aid.

Ukraine's deputy defense minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, the deputy head of the presidential administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko and deputy prosecutor general Oleksiy Symonenko were among the officials who stood down.

The defense ministry announced the resignation of Shapovalov, who was in charge of the army's logistical support, on the heels of accusations it was signing food contracts at inflated prices.

Local media reports last week accused the ministry of having signed a deal at prices "two to three times higher" than current rates for basic foodstuffs.

In a statement, the ministry insisted the accusations were "unfounded and baseless" but said Shapovalov's departure would "preserve the trust of society and international partners".

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office, in a brief statement posted to Telegram, also announced that Oleksiy Symonenko had been dismissed from the post of deputy prosecutor.

According to New Week, on Sunday, Zelensky promised corruption in the country would be addressed, promising "there will be no return to what used to be in the past."

In his nightly address, he said the coming week "will be the time for appropriate decisions."

MNA/PR