Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss developing relations in Tashkent

Amir-Abdollahian and the Pakistani Foreign Minister held the meeting on the sidelines of the 26th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers (COM) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Issues of mutual interest in bilateral, regional, and international arenas were discussed between the two foreign ministers during the meeting.

Expressing sympathy over the recent flood in Pakistan, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is always committed to supporting and helping the brotherly nation of Pakistan in difficult situations.

Referring to the progress achieved in the completion and implementation of agreements between Iran and Pakistan, the top Iranian diplomat called for concluding the free trade agreement negotiations between the two countries as soon as possible.

Describing the Economic Cooperation Organization as a suitable platform for the expansion of regional cooperation, the top Iranian diplomat called for the strengthening of such cooperation, especially in the field of transit.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, for his part, stressed the importance of Iran's position in the foreign policy of his country, adding that Iran-Pakistan cooperation benefits the two nations and the South Asian region.

The two Iranian and Pakistani top diplomats also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and stressed the need for forming a comprehensive government there.

Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet after meeting his Pakistani counterpart, "Met with Mr. Bhutto on the sidelines of the ECO Foreign Ministers' Council meeting. Seeing eye to eye on trade, transit, tourism and regional/international cooperation."

"Going to open new border market soon. Afghanistan remains a mutual concern," he added.

