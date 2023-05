According to NBC News, the carjacking happened around 10 a.m., and a police chase started after the stolen city-owned truck was spotted by authorities, Officer Robert Rueca, a San Francisco police spokesperson.

One person died and four other victims were injured, Rueca said.

He added that a bus stop was struck and some of the injured were pedestrians.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is under arrest, Rueca noted.

AMK/PR